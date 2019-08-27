|
Calling hours
View Map
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
First Congregational Church
MANCHESTER - William J. "Bill" Beidler Jr., 93, of Manchester, passed away Aug. 25, 2019, in Villa Crest Nursing and Retirement Center after a period of declining health.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., on Sept. 11, 1925, he was the son of William and Lydia (Crozier) Beidler. Raised in Philadelphia, he graduated from public schools there. He lived most of his life in Manchester.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy during World War II at the age of 17. He served for three years, two of which were in the South Pacific theater. He was stationed on several Navy signal towers and later on the USS Talladega as a signalman. His ship participated in the invasions of Iwo Jima and Okinawa, the occupation of Japan and the "Magic Carpet" transport of troops back to the United States at the end of the war.
Bill worked with the Pearl Assurance Insurance Co. of London, England, for five years and for Fireman's Fund Insurance Co. for 35 years before retiring in 1987. He was president of the Mountain Insurance Field Club in 1962.
He was active in the Boy Scouts of America and earned a 50-year membership certificate in 2006. He was proud of his service in the U.S. Navy and Boy Scouts of America.
Bill loved music, especially big band, swing and jazz, photography, writing, woodworking, his U.S. Navy reunions and dances at the Sweeney Post. He especially enjoyed time spent with his family and friends.
He was a longtime member of Henry J. Sweeney Post, The American Legion; a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8214; and a life member of Concordia Masonic Lodge 67 in Philadelphia.
Bill was a dedicated member of the First Congregational Church in Manchester for 55 years.
He was predeceased by his wife of 31 years, Dorothy I. (Robinson) Beidler in 1978; a son, William "Billy" Beidler in 2002; and his brother, Jack Beidler in 1999.
Family members include his loving son, James W. Beidler and his wife, Lisa, of Manchester; a grandson, Jonathan Harry; and his nieces, Judith Mayer and Patricia Jones and her husband, David.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.
The funeral is Friday at 10 a.m. in First Congregational Church, 508 Union St., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Calef Road, Manchester.
Memorial donations may be made to the , 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 110, Bedford, N.H. 03110.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 27, 2019
