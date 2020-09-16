William J. Kittredge, 77, a longtime resident of Litchfield, died at home on Thursday, September 10, 2020 with his loving family and Reverend by his side. He was the devoted husband of Joyce (Wentzell) Kittredge with whom he would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with on November 9th.
William was born on September 27, 1942 and was the son of the late William H. Kittredge and Eva (Michalonick) Hill. He was a graduate of Stevens High School and attended Hesser College. William proudly served our country for twenty years as a Senior Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force.
He was employed as a Sales Development Director for Netezza, MicroStrategy, Claraview, Booze Allen & Hamilton. William belonged to the Pelham Fish & Game Club and the Hawaii Archery Association. In his spare time, he enjoyed Fly Fishing, Trap Shooting, Hunting and Archery. Above all, he relished the time he spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three children, Melissa Lynn Hodge, Shari Lee O'Neill and William J. Kittredge, Jr., six grandchildren, Nevin Hodge, Mathew and Nichole Plumley, Mia, Liam and Ryder Kittredge, three great-grandchildren, Shane Plumley and Sophia and Brayden Hodge, two siblings, Gary Hill and Cynthia Spaulding. He was also predeceased by his brother, Thomas Kittredge and his son-in-law, Daniel Roy.
Calling hours for William will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Phaneuf Funeral Home, 243 Hanover Street, Manchester from 4 - 7 PM. A Funeral Service for William will be held on Friday, September 18th at 9:30 am at the Phaneuf Funeral Home. Interment will be privately held at the NH State Veteran's Cemetery in Boscawen.
