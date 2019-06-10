Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William J. Makris. View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH View Map Service 10:00 AM St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral 650 Hanover Street Manchester , NH View Map Interment 11:00 AM Pine Grove Cemetery 765 Brown Ave Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - William J. Makris, 78, passed away at the VA Medical Center on June 8, 2019, following a lengthy illness. Born in Manchester on March 2, 1941, he was the son of the late Demetrious and Despina (Karavas) Makris.



William was a 1960 graduate of Central High School. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army from 1960-1963. William enjoyed a successful career in sales in the scales and hydraulics industry. In his spare time, he enjoyed visiting the ocean, fishing, supporting his beloved New England sports teams and playing tennis. He was an audiophile and was interested in all kinds of music and sound systems. William especially enjoyed working on his 1965 Mustang 2+2.



William leaves behind his sons, Gregory Makris of Manchester, NH and Stephen Makris and his wife Tanya of Waxhaw, NC; his daughter, Joanne Huff and her husband Michael of Woodsville, NH; his grandchildren, Fletcher and Griffin Makris and Sasha Segal; his cousin, Marya Olgas of Richmond, VA; second cousin George Novalis, MD of Tucson, AZ; as well as many extended family members. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Angelo Makris.



SERVICES: Visitation will be Wednesday, June 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester. His funeral service will be celebrated Thursday, June 13, at 10 a.m. in the St. George Greek Cathedral, 650 Hanover St., Manchester. He will be laid to rest at Pine Grove Cemetery, Manchester.



For more than 25 years, Bill lived with a debilitating neurological condition. In spite of its progression, Bill continued to do everything he could to live as normal a life as possible and did not let his condition define him. He was a tremendous inspiration to his children and any person who ever came into contact with him. His children hope that anyone who knew Bill would please use his example in dealing with the adversity that life may bring in their journey.



William's family would like to thank the staff at the VA Medical Center for their kind and compassionate care over the past seven years.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in William's memory to ALS Therapy Development Institute at 300 Technology Square, Suite 400 Cambridge, MA 02139.



To view William's online tribute, to send condolences to his family, or for more information, visit







