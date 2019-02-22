WILTON - William J. McKeown, 88, longtime resident of Wilton, NH, died on February 19, 2019 at the Community Hospice House, Merrimack, NH surrounded by his loving family.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William J. McKeown.
He was born in Woburn, MA on May 5, 1930, a son of Thomas F. and Margaret (Collins) McKeown. He was raised and educated in Woburn and Winchester, MA and graduated from Winchester High School, Class of 1949. He entered the U.S. Marine Corps in 1952 and served during the Korean War. Bill was honorably discharged in 1954 with the rank of Corporal and remained in the Reserve for 6 years.
He made his home in Wilton since 1980 and formerly lived in Milford, NH.
An inventor and entrepreneur he owned and operated the McKeown Company, Inc. in Wilton for more than 40 years.
Bill was very artistic and enjoyed spending time in his workshop, watching old movies, skiing at Killington, VT, and traveling to Ireland, and was a Ham Radio operator. He loved Blue Grass music and played the mandolin, guitar and five string banjo.
He most especially loved spending time with his family and spoiling his grandchildren. He had a happy life and shared 40 wonderful years together with his wife, Teresita "Tessie" (Nocos) McKeown before her death in 2009.
In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his sisters and brothers, Norma, Mary, Anne, Thomas and James.
Family members include his daughter and son-in-law, Loreta N. McKeown and Charles Lippman of Dunstable, MA; three grandsons, William T. Lippman, Alexander N. Lippman and Benjamin C. Lippman, all of Dunstable, MA; and many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours are on Sunday, February 24th from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, 34 Amherst Street, Milford. Burial will be on Wednesday, February 27th at 11 a.m. at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, Milford, NH. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com.
Smith & Heald Funeral Home
63 Elm Street
Milford, NH 03055
(603) 673-1422
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 22, 2019