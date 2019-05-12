Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William J. (Bill) Thornton. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Committal 11:00 AM St. Joseph Cemetery 448 Donald St. Bedford , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William J. (Bill) Thornton, 67 of Manchester, died May 10, 2019 at Elliot Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.



Born in Manchester on June 23, 1951, he was the son of the late William K. and Mary Elizabeth (McGurl) Thornton.



He was educated in Manchester, a graduate of Bishop Bradley High School, attended Daniel Webster College, and earned his Master's Degree in Social Work. William worked for Manchester Mental Health and Amethyst House for many years as a social worker.



His passion was photography. He loved taking long rides in the car and his family and friends were what were most important to William. He will be remembered for his quick wit and character. Above all else, he will be remembered as a loving son, brother, uncle and friend.



Family includes his sister, Beth Carignan and husband Walter of Auburn; two brothers, Kevin Thornton and wife Maureen of Baltimore, MD, and Peter Thornton and wife Kate of Oakridge, NJ; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by both parents; and sister Patricia Dexter in 1978.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester. (PLEASE USE ELM ST. ENTRANCE) A Committal Service will take place at 11am on Wednesday at St. Joseph Cemetery, 448 Donald St., Bedford. Memorial donations may be made to: Farnum Center, 140 Queen City Ave., Manchester, NH 03103. To leave a message of condolence, visit



