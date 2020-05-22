Mrs. Young and Family, Thinking of you all with much love. I have such fond memories of Mr. Young from my grammar and high school days with Betty. His smile, his laugh, his endless teasing. Such an incredible father to all. May fond memories of those days long past stay with you always. He will forever live in your heart, minds, and in the laughter and love of all of you. May the road rise up to meet him.

Bridget Hughes

Friend