William J. "Bill" Young, 92, of Manchester, New Hampshire passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He is survived by his devoted wife of seventy years, Clare (McKew) Young.
Bill was born on December 8, 1927 in Lawrence MA. He was the son of the late William J. and Josephine (Herlihy)Young. Bill was a World War II Navy Veteran who proudly served our country while he was stationed in the Philippines. He was employed as Machine Tender for thirty-nine years at Lawrence Paperboard until his retirement in 1993.
Affectionately known as Dad and Grampy, he enjoyed spending time with his family and extended family and especially loved to gather at the beach each summer with everyone. He was an avid golfer and belonged to the Cochichewic Lodge Golf League. He was also a devoted Boston sports fan and was especially fond of the Red Sox. In his spare time, he liked doing crossword puzzles, cryptographs always in pen, listening to the radio and books on tape and playing card games on the computer.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four children, Mary-Jo Cassidy and her husband, Gary of Seattle, WA, William J. Young, Jr., and his wife, Mary Anna of Newburyport MA, Elizabeth Brimblecom and her husband, Jeffrey of Manchester NH and Michael Young and his wife Kimberly of North Andover, MA; nine grandchildren, Ryan Paul, Kara, Joshua, Karen, Laura, Andrew, Jan, Alex and eleven great-grandchildren; two nephews, Wayne Legere and
Glenn O'Connor and one niece, Kelly O'Connor. He will be sorely missed by his extended family and many friends.
ARRANGEMENTS: A celebration of Bill's life will be held later. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the Home, Health and Hospice Care of Merrimack, Hospice Team, 7 Executive Park Dr, Merrimack, NH 03054.
To view Bill's online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net
Published in Union Leader on May 22, 2020.