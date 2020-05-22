William J. Young
1927 - 2020
William J. "Bill" Young, 92, of Manchester, New Hampshire passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He is survived by his devoted wife of seventy years, Clare (McKew) Young.

Bill was born on December 8, 1927 in Lawrence MA. He was the son of the late William J. and Josephine (Herlihy)Young. Bill was a World War II Navy Veteran who proudly served our country while he was stationed in the Philippines. He was employed as Machine Tender for thirty-nine years at Lawrence Paperboard until his retirement in 1993.

Affectionately known as Dad and Grampy, he enjoyed spending time with his family and extended family and especially loved to gather at the beach each summer with everyone. He was an avid golfer and belonged to the Cochichewic Lodge Golf League. He was also a devoted Boston sports fan and was especially fond of the Red Sox. In his spare time, he liked doing crossword puzzles, cryptographs always in pen, listening to the radio and books on tape and playing card games on the computer.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four children, Mary-Jo Cassidy and her husband, Gary of Seattle, WA, William J. Young, Jr., and his wife, Mary Anna of Newburyport MA, Elizabeth Brimblecom and her husband, Jeffrey of Manchester NH and Michael Young and his wife Kimberly of North Andover, MA; nine grandchildren, Ryan Paul, Kara, Joshua, Karen, Laura, Andrew, Jan, Alex and eleven great-grandchildren; two nephews, Wayne Legere and

Glenn O'Connor and one niece, Kelly O'Connor. He will be sorely missed by his extended family and many friends.

ARRANGEMENTS: A celebration of Bill's life will be held later. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the Home, Health and Hospice Care of Merrimack, Hospice Team, 7 Executive Park Dr, Merrimack, NH 03054.

To view Bill's online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net



Published in Union Leader on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 21, 2020
Mrs. Young and Family, Thinking of you all with much love. I have such fond memories of Mr. Young from my grammar and high school days with Betty. His smile, his laugh, his endless teasing. Such an incredible father to all. May fond memories of those days long past stay with you always. He will forever live in your heart, minds, and in the laughter and love of all of you. May the road rise up to meet him.
Bridget Hughes
Friend
May 21, 2020
My condolences to the whole family. I know how well he was loved.
Eva Antonelli
Family Friend
May 21, 2020
Mary -Jo and Family , Please accept our deepest sympathy on the passing of your Father. Krys and Dino
Krys Donati
Friend
