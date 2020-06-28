William John (Will) McAllister of Manchester, NH, formally of Hudson, MA passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, very sudden at the age of 34. William was born in Worcester, MA. William graduated from St. Michael's Grammar Catholic School, Hudson, MA in 1999 and attended Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School, Marlborough, MA. He lived with his fiancee Amy Guinard and her daughter Adaline. William is survived by his Daughter Autumn McAllister and her mother Elizabeth Woodward, his Mother Theresa Kane and her companion Fred Dolan of Marlborough MA, and his Sister Emma Kane of Hudson, MA. He will be greatly missed by his Meme', Eva LaPlante of Oxford, MA and Gram, Barbara McAllister of Ludlow VT and his loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and host of family and friends. William was preceded in death by his father Edward A McAllister, maternal grandfather John J Kusek, paternal grandfather, William (Bill) McAllister. William worked as a Foreman at Property Innovation Sealcoating & Line Striping, Londonderry, NH for many years. People at work would call him "a caveman". William loved cooking, being outdoors, and camping. He enjoyed group gatherings for football games, cookouts, playing scrabble and bones. He was an incredible, loyal and loving father to his daughter Autumn. He was a big man with an even bigger heart. He was known for always telling the truth no matter what, never sugar coating anything. Memorial contributions may be made to the William J McAllister Memorial Fund account established at St. Mary's Credit Union, PO Box 729, Marlborough, MA 01752 where all proceeds will be for Autumn McAllister. Arrangements being made by Cain & Janosz Funeral Home, Manchester, NH. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Manchester NH and a burial at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Lowell, VT when family and friends can come together safely and happily to remember William. www.cainjanoszfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 28, 2020.