William Joseph McQueen Sr.: Oct. 10, 1943-Nov. 24, 2019
William passed away peacefully at the home in New Hampton, N.H. that he shared with his loving wife of 32 years Darline O'Connor. Bill loved fishing and hunting with his son, Ethan. They all were all very passionate about spending time together outdoors.
William is survived by his wife Darline O'Connor of New Hampton, N.H.; son William McQueen Jr. of Gorham, N.H.; daughter Sandra Mannion of Plaistow, N.H.; son Stephan McQueen of Goffstown, N.H.; son Jonathan McQueen of Orland, Calif.; daughter Allison McQueen of Gorham, N.H.; daughter Mel McQueen of Lawrence, Mass; and son Ethan McQueen of Manchester, N.H.; his sisters Dorothy Bouffard of Epsom, N.H., and Arlene Clemens of Wilson, Okla.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 1, 2019