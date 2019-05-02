Guest Book View Sign Service Information George R. Rivet Funeral Home 425 Daniel Webster Highway Merrimack , NH 03054 (603)-424-5530 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM John O’Leary Adult Community Center 4 Church Street Merrimack , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MERRIMACK - William Joseph Vanasse, 56, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019, in Catholic Medical Center.



Born on Nov. 13, 1962, in Manchester, he was the son of the late Eugene Joseph Vanasse and Eunice (Mudge) Vanasse.



In 1980, he graduated from Manchester High School Central.



He worked as a chef at Parkland Medical Center in Derry until 2011, when he "retired." Most recently, he was a member of the New England Santa Society, and he proudly wore the suit for his first season.



Bill was known for having a heart of gold, enjoying life and adventure. He had a passion for motorcycles and enjoyed riding as much as possible. A true cowboy, he loved competing in rodeos in the areas of roping, rough stock, bronco and bull riding over the years. These memories brought a smile to his face.



In addition, Bill loved to fish, hunt and enjoyed just being outdoors. He enjoyed trips with both friends and family. Animals were always close to his heart and he loved spending time with his many canine companions.



Family members include his longtime companion, Jeanne Fullerton, and her daughters, Catherine Fullerton and Kristin Fullerton, and his cousins, Patricia A. O'Brien and her children Michael E. O'Brien and Bonnie J. O'Brien Laferriere, and cousins, Sandra Walsh, Kathleen Younger and their families and cousin-in-law, Janice Patten.



He was predeceased by his cousin John "Jack" Patten, and cousin-in-law, Arthur E. O'Brien as well as his beloved dogs, Ruger and Stetson.



.



SERVICES: Family and friends are invited to the John O'Leary Adult Community Center, 4 Church St., Merrimack, on Saturday, May 4, from 3 to 5 p.m. to celebrate his life. Private family burial will be held at a later date.



Memorial donations may be made to the Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire (

MERRIMACK - William Joseph Vanasse, 56, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019, in Catholic Medical Center.Born on Nov. 13, 1962, in Manchester, he was the son of the late Eugene Joseph Vanasse and Eunice (Mudge) Vanasse.In 1980, he graduated from Manchester High School Central.He worked as a chef at Parkland Medical Center in Derry until 2011, when he "retired." Most recently, he was a member of the New England Santa Society, and he proudly wore the suit for his first season.Bill was known for having a heart of gold, enjoying life and adventure. He had a passion for motorcycles and enjoyed riding as much as possible. A true cowboy, he loved competing in rodeos in the areas of roping, rough stock, bronco and bull riding over the years. These memories brought a smile to his face.In addition, Bill loved to fish, hunt and enjoyed just being outdoors. He enjoyed trips with both friends and family. Animals were always close to his heart and he loved spending time with his many canine companions.Family members include his longtime companion, Jeanne Fullerton, and her daughters, Catherine Fullerton and Kristin Fullerton, and his cousins, Patricia A. O'Brien and her children Michael E. O'Brien and Bonnie J. O'Brien Laferriere, and cousins, Sandra Walsh, Kathleen Younger and their families and cousin-in-law, Janice Patten.He was predeceased by his cousin John "Jack" Patten, and cousin-in-law, Arthur E. O'Brien as well as his beloved dogs, Ruger and Stetson.SERVICES: Family and friends are invited to the John O'Leary Adult Community Center, 4 Church St., Merrimack, on Saturday, May 4, from 3 to 5 p.m. to celebrate his life. Private family burial will be held at a later date.Memorial donations may be made to the Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire ( www.rescueleague.org ); or the Manchester Animal Shelter ( www.manchesteranimalshelter.org ). Published in Union Leader on May 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close