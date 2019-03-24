Obituary Guest Book View Sign

William L. Aldrich, Jr., resident of Milford, NH, died peacefully on March 18, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.



Bill was born in Dorchester, MA, on May 26, 1947, the son of the late William L. Aldrich and Helen E. (Archer) Aldrich.



Bill grew up in Bennington, NH, and lived most of his later years in Florida. He was employed by the former Lechmere retail store as a salesman and in later years as a salesman for Barns Distribution in Tampa, FL.



Bill was a Master Mason of Masonic Pacific Lodge 45 F&AM in Francestown, NH, and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. He loved to play golf and enjoyed ballroom dancing.



Bill was predeceased by his parents, his sister Helen L. (Aldrich) Staiti, and his stepson Richard Gamelin. He is survived by his loving wife Yvonne (Labbe) Aldrich of 42 years, daughters Kimberly (Aldrich) Henderson and Amy (Aldrich) Houle, stepchildren Roland Gamelin, Diane (Gamelin) Phaneuf, Claire (Gamelin) Kounelas, and Michael Gamelin. He is also survived by his two brothers, David M. Aldrich and Walter C. Aldrich, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



A family gathering will be held at a later date.

