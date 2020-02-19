Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William M. Olesen. View Sign Service Information Peabody Funeral Home 15 Birch Street Derry , NH 03038 (603)-432-2801 Send Flowers Obituary

William M. Olesen, 76, of Londonderry, NH, died Friday February 14, 2020 in Chandler, AZ. He was born in East Derry, NH on February 10, 1944, a son of the late William and Patricia (Martin) Olesen. Bill was a US Navy veteran. He was employed as a defense engineer for Sanders Associates in Nashua, NH for many years. Bill loved motorcycling and RVing with his wife Rita and they had traveled all 50 states, 49 on a motorcycle in order to be with many beloved family members and friends. Bill was a member of the Halcyon Club in Derry, the Derry-Salem Elks Lodge, Eagles, the American Legion and the VFW. He was a life member of "The Escapees" RV Club in Livingston, TX.



Bill is survived by his wife Rita (Rheaume) Olesen of Londonderry; two sisters, Margaret Moser and Judith "Judy" Foley; as well as many nieces and nephews.



Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 21st from 5 - 8pm in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry, NH. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 22nd at 10:00am in the funeral home. The burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in E. Derry. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Halcyon Club, 11 Central Street, Derry, NH 03038 or to the Derry-Salem Elks Lodge, 39 Shadow Lake Rd., Salem, NH 03079. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit,





