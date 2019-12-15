Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nakamura Mortuary Inc 1218 Lower Main St Wailuku , HI 96793 (808)-244-3726 Send Flowers Obituary

William M. "Bill" Shepard, 84, of Lahaina, Maui, and formerly from East Kingston, N.H., passed away peacefully on Dec. 3, 2019 at Hospice Maui with his beloved wife Marilyn by his side.



Bill was born in Nashua, N.H., on March 9, 1935, the son of Basil and Ethel Shepard. He attended schools in Hudson and Nashua, was a graduate of Nashua High School and a magna cum laude graduate of Boston University. He began his management career at Westinghouse and later worked at Sanders Associates Inc., retiring from Lockheed Sanders after 35-plus years of service. He served on the Board of Directors for the Sanders Associates Credit Union and later the Lockheed Federal Credit Union, where he also served as Chairman of the Board. He was always active in community and church affairs wherever he lived, including Hudson, Nashua, Sanbornton and East Kingston, N.H., and, Maui, Hawaii. Bill was a proud American and truly loved his country.



One of his greatest pleasures was world travel with Marilyn, especially the trip through the Panama Canal. Bill was a dedicated Red Sox, Patriots and Celtics fan. He enjoyed going to water aerobics for exercise but mostly for the camaraderie of friends. He was big fan of Maui's Trilogy cruise adventures and their trips to Lanai, having been on board at least 50 times. Bill will be remembered for his charm and endless wit. He cherished the time spent with family and friends. He was a favorite "Uncle" to many young children.



Bill was predeceased by his wife Margaret Cast Shepard, sisters Wanda Richard, Janice Rosato, Lois LoPiano, and Norma Keating.



Bill leaves his loving wife of 40 years, Marilyn C. Soha Shepard; daughters, Martha E. Shepard, Lisabeth A. Shepard, and Jennifer L. (Benjamin) Shepard Berube; hanai son, Aaron R. (Tiffinie) Thibodeau; granddaughters, Genevieve C. Berube, Rosalyn M. Berube and hanai granddaughter, Finlan B. Thibodeau. Bill is survived by his brother Donald C. Shepard and brother in law and sister in law Kenneth and Judith Soha. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and close friends.



SERVICES: A funeral Mass was held on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Sacred Hearts Mission Catholic Church, Kapalua, Maui, HI.



Bill will be brought home to NH in the spring of 2020 (date to be determined) for a funeral Mass and Celebration of Life to be held in Epping, NH. Burial will be private.



At the family's request and in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bill may be made to Hospice Maui, 400 Mahalani St., Wailuku, HI 96793.



