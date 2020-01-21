Guest Book View Sign Service Information Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-8223 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Service 6:00 PM Connor-Healy Funeral Home 537 Union Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Funeral 10:00 AM St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William "Bill" N. Kotekas, 98, of Manchester, NH, died January 20, 2020, after a brief illness.



Born in Manchester, NH on May 1, 1921, he was the son of Nicholas and Anna (Fotiou) Kotekas. Truly a man of the "Greatest Generation" his zest for life and determination started as a young boy growing up in Manchester during the Depression years. He was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.



Bill graduated from Manchester High School Central, Class of 1939A, where he joined the Citizens Military Training Camp.



During World War II, he served with the United States Navy.



In his early years, Bill was a foreman at Evangeline Shoe Company. Until his retirement, Bill was employed for Anheuser-Busch Brewery.



Devoted to his faith, Bill was a lifelong member of St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral where he was an active volunteer with the Glendi Festival.



He was a member of the YMCA since the age of seven, the American Legion Post 79, a master mason with the Lafayette Lodge, and Veterans of Foreign Wars.



Bill was a great friend to many people, even from different generations, who were impressed by his sharp mind, wit, and active body. His kind, devoted, and caring disposition served as an example to many. He has left a treasured legacy to all who knew and loved him. Bill will be deeply missed and will always hold an honored place in the history of his family.



May His Memory Be Eternal



He was married seventy years to Agnes "Hilda" (Lindsay) Kotekas. She died January 14, 2015. He was also predeceased by a daughter, Sharon Joyce; five sisters, Effie, Stella, Aglaia, Aspacia, and Helen; and a brother, Arthur.



Family members include a daughter, Anita Kounas and her husband, Dennis, of Candia; four grandchildren, Krisanne, Andrea, Stacey, and Michael; seven great-grandchildren, Mallory, Ella, Logan, Emma, Scott, Zachary, and Will; a brother, Ernest of Manchester; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.



Services: Calling hours will be Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.



The Trisagion service will take place Wednesday evening at 6 PM in the funeral home with the Rev. Michael Wilson officiating.



The funeral will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 10 AM in St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Manchester.



Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Manchester.



Memorial donations may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 650 Hanover Street, Manchester, NH, 03104 or to Kotekas Connection C/O YMCA Manchester 30 Mechanic St, Manchester, NH 03101.



For more information please visit







