William Oliver passed away on April 19th at Catholic Medical Center at the age of 67. He was born on January 29, 1953 in Hartford, CT. to Frank and Jean Lally (Thayer).
Bill enjoyed spending time with his daughter and his "grand-doggy", Copper, playing guitar, writing songs and poetry, reading, cooking, planting and caring for his tomato plants and spending time with his cat, Snickers. Bill was a proud veteran who served in the U.S Army as a medic and was also a nurse who worked in local nursing homes for many years. Bill was a self-taught guitar player and could often be found playing popular country songs or songs that he wrote himself. One of his favorite activities was going to concerts with his daughter.
Family members include longtime partner and mother of his child, Diane Oliver, daughter Christiana Oliver Hester and her husband Jesse, mother, Jean Lally, brother, Frank and his wife, Diane, sisters Maryanne Reimer and Christine Bresolin and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his stepfather, Hugh Lally.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the DAV/
Disabled American Veterans charity (www.dav.org/methods-to-donate/) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org/donate/pm.html?frequency selected+0&sc icid=top-donate-once)
A funeral with military services will be held at a later date when social distancing restrictions have been lifted. The Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Please go to www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com for on-line condolences.
Bill enjoyed spending time with his daughter and his "grand-doggy", Copper, playing guitar, writing songs and poetry, reading, cooking, planting and caring for his tomato plants and spending time with his cat, Snickers. Bill was a proud veteran who served in the U.S Army as a medic and was also a nurse who worked in local nursing homes for many years. Bill was a self-taught guitar player and could often be found playing popular country songs or songs that he wrote himself. One of his favorite activities was going to concerts with his daughter.
Family members include longtime partner and mother of his child, Diane Oliver, daughter Christiana Oliver Hester and her husband Jesse, mother, Jean Lally, brother, Frank and his wife, Diane, sisters Maryanne Reimer and Christine Bresolin and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his stepfather, Hugh Lally.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the DAV/
Disabled American Veterans charity (www.dav.org/methods-to-donate/) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org/donate/pm.html?frequency selected+0&sc icid=top-donate-once)
A funeral with military services will be held at a later date when social distancing restrictions have been lifted. The Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Please go to www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com for on-line condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 10, 2020.