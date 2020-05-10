William Oliver
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Oliver passed away on April 19th at Catholic Medical Center at the age of 67. He was born on January 29, 1953 in Hartford, CT. to Frank and Jean Lally (Thayer).

Bill enjoyed spending time with his daughter and his "grand-doggy", Copper, playing guitar, writing songs and poetry, reading, cooking, planting and caring for his tomato plants and spending time with his cat, Snickers. Bill was a proud veteran who served in the U.S Army as a medic and was also a nurse who worked in local nursing homes for many years. Bill was a self-taught guitar player and could often be found playing popular country songs or songs that he wrote himself. One of his favorite activities was going to concerts with his daughter.

Family members include longtime partner and mother of his child, Diane Oliver, daughter Christiana Oliver Hester and her husband Jesse, mother, Jean Lally, brother, Frank and his wife, Diane, sisters Maryanne Reimer and Christine Bresolin and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his stepfather, Hugh Lally.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the DAV/

Disabled American Veterans charity (www.dav.org/methods-to-donate/) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org/donate/pm.html?frequency selected+0&sc icid=top-donate-once)

A funeral with military services will be held at a later date when social distancing restrictions have been lifted. The Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Please go to www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com for on-line condolences.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, Inc.
285 Manchester Street
Manchester, NH 03103-5210
(603) 624-4845
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
May 10, 2020
Mr.Oliver, Thank you for your service RDM Windham NH
Bobby Machain
Friend
May 10, 2020
Would like to send my condolences to the family .mayann frankie havent seen you in years but you are family so sorry for your loss may billy rip and give my mom anna my dad fred and my brothers steven and michael hugs for me .i think last time i saw billy was 30 years ago may your angel watch over all of you rip cousin
Cindy webb
Family
May 10, 2020
I love you and miss you every day!
Christiana Hester
Daughter
May 10, 2020
I love you and miss you every day!
Christiana Hester
Daughter
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved