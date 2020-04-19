William P. Hughen, 82, of Manchester, NH passed away peacefully April 16, 2020 at the Elliot Hospital.
He was born in Hot Springs, Arkansas on April 5, 1938, son of Wilma Overton and Charles Hughen. Bill was one of five siblings, including three sisters and a brother.
Bill joined the Air Force shortly after graduating from high school and served his country as an Airmen First Class until his discharge in 1964. Upon his discharge, Bill and his wife of 59 years, Joan (Koufopoulos) Hughen, settled in Manchester. Bill earned his Bachelor's Degree in Business from New Hampshire College. Bill worked as an accountant for a number of companies in and around the Manchester area until his retirement in 1996.
Bill was a member of the St. George Greek Orthodox Community, where he coached basketball, worked at Glendi and BINGO nights, and served faithfully on the Board of Directors. Bill and his wife enjoyed many years of camping throughout New England, eventually spending the winter months in St. Augustine, Florida.
Bill is survived by his wife, Joan (Koufopoulos) Hughen; his daughter, Charlene Roberge and her husband Kenneth; son William R. Hughen and his wife Jennifer; granddaughters Keriann and Kaleigh Roberge; grandsons Jonathan, Benjamin and Nicholas Hughen; and two great-grandsons, Joseph and Cameron Velez.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
