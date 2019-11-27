MANCHESTER - William P. Walker Jr., 83, died Nov. 25, 2019, in his home after a lengthy illness.
Born in Manchester on Feb. 2, 1936, he was the son of William P. and Mabel (Spaulding) Walker.
He served his country in the National Guard.
He worked as a furniture refinisher. In addition, he worked for Hermsdorf Plastics.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Family members include his wife of 63 years, Blanche T. (April) Walker, his daughter, Carol A. Walker; his son Mark P. Walker; and his sister Lois Walker, all of Manchester.
SERVICES: Services will be held at a later date.
J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 27, 2019