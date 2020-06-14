William Patrick O'Grady
1957 - 2020
William Patrick O'Grady passed away on June 10, 2020 at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. Born on June 7, 1957 in Newton, MA he was the son of MaryLee (Bates) and the late Edward O'Grady.

William enjoyed spending time with his loving family, biking, hiking, collecting art and visiting museums. He also enjoyed playing guitar and writing music. He served as a worship leader for various churches and most recently for King's Cross Church in Manchester, NH. He also served on boards for different charities such as Hope for NH Recovery. He worked for Merrill Lynch as a Certified Financial Planner. He was a graduate of Woburn High School and U Mass Lowell.

William was predeceased by his father Edward O'Grady. He is survived by his wife Genevieve (Paquette) O'Grady, mother MaryLee O'Grady, and seven children. Son Eddie O'Grady and wife Allie (McEvoy), daughters Emily, Caitlin, Abigail, and sons Liam, Evan, and Aron O'Grady. Brother Ted O'Grady, sisters Marybeth and John Wadlinger, Anne and George Gray, Nancy and Dale MacLean, two grandchildren Ainsley and Rory O'Grady, and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held at Tower Hill Church, 45 Myles Drive Auburn, NH 03032 on Monday June 15 from 4pm to 8pm. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to King's Cross Church Benevolence Fund at www.kingscrossmanchester.com/giving/ to help struggling families in the Manchester area. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com


Published in Union Leader on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Tower Hill Church
Funeral services provided by
French & Rising - Goffstown
17 South Mast Street
Goffstown, NH 03045
(603) 497-4711
