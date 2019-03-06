Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Most recently a horseman working at a farm in Peterborough, NH, Bill was the former owner of the Gordon F. Burns Agency in Goffstown.



He was a member of the Goffstown Lions Club for over 45 years. During his years with the Lions Club, Bill was chairperson for the Nathan A. Tirrell Scholarship and of the Sight and Hearing Committees of the Lions Club for many years, and was instrumental in the purchase of the Goffstown landmark Popcorn stand, for the club. His civic engagement in town also included many years as a member of the Goffstown Historical Society, serving at various times as a member of the Board of Directors and as President of the Society.



Bill's fervent wish was that all of his friends know of his gratitude for their support, friendship and love. He also asked forgiveness of anyone anywhere who felt that he had wronged them.



Bill is survived by his son, Christopher B. "Chris" Peabody and Chris's wife, Mary Peabody of Barrington, NH; his sister, Mary Myers and her husband, Phil Myers of The Villages, FL; several nephews and cousins; and his loving wife of 36 years, Sandra Webb-Peabody "Sandie," also of Goffstown.



Memorial arrangements are pending for the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Nathan A. Tirrell Scholarship Fund, Goffstown Lions Club, P.O. Box 156, Goffstown, NH 03045 or to the Goffstown Historical Society, P.O. Box 284, Goffstown, NH 03045-0284.



