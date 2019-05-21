Guest Book View Sign Service Information BOUFFORD FUNERAL HOME INC - Manchester 110 Bridge St. Manchester , NH 03103 (603)-625-6436 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM BOUFFORD FUNERAL HOME INC - Manchester 110 Bridge St. Manchester , NH 03103 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Peter's Church 567 Manchester Road Auburn , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - William R. Kuslaka, 79, passed away May 18, 2019, in Villa Crest Nursing home after a lengthy battle with dementia.



Born in Manchester, he was the only child of William Kuslaka and Irene (Ruel) Kuslaka.



He met and married the love of his life, Louise Sullivan, while in college. Together they raised their three children in Merrimack, and later built their dream home in Chester, where they lived until his wife Louise passed away.



He served his country in the U.S. Air Force.



He graduated from St. Anselm College and began a lifelong career in human resources. He worked many years for J.F. McElwain, Computer Vision, Sprague Electric, Beede Electric, and Thompson Firearms. He was loved by his employees and was a constant champion for the employees who worked with him.



His favorite pastime was tournament bass fishing as well as watching the Boston Red Sox and coaching the New England Patriots from his favorite recliner.



Family members include his three children, Kathleen Kuslaka-Clement and husband Richard, Sharon Kuslaka and fiance, Glenn Conner, and William Kuslaka and partner Charlotte Johnson; seven grandchildren, Jacob, Samuel, Timothy, Devin, Payton, Tyler and Trevor; as well as his very special brother and sister in-law Jackie and Pete Peterson and longtime friends Johanne and Paul Plante.



His children would like to acknowledge the wonderful care he received from the staff at Villa Crest Nursing home who treated him like he was family, especially his daily caregivers Shirley, Jean, Rose, Danielle, Doreen and Shaylee.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. in J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St., Manchester.



A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 a.m. from St. Peter's Church, 567 Manchester Road, Auburn.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .



