William R. "Billy" Louis II (1968 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Oh Billy.....knowing you for over 30 years it can be easily..."
    - James & Bridget Matteuzzi
  • "The Baines family sends our deepest sympathy to the Louis..."
    - Bob Baines
Service Information
Connor-Healy Funeral Home
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-622-8223
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Connor-Healy Funeral Home
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Connor-Healy Funeral Home
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

William "Billy" R. Louis, II, 51, of Hooksett, N.H., died Aug. 12, 2019.

Born in Manchester, N.H., on March 15, 1968, he was the son of William R. and Jo-Ann (Gagnon) Louis. Billy was raised in Litchfield, N.H.

He graduated from Manchester Memorial High School, Class of 1986.

Throughout his career, he was employed with the family business.

Billy was a loving and devoted father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his son and two nephews who brought him endless pride and joy. Known for his wit and humor, Billy reveled in bringing a laugh to those around him. He liked working on cars and motorcycles. Billy loved a good barbeque and was usually manning the grill. He cherished his dog, Diesel, his loyal companion. Above all else, Billy loved being a father, to his son, Jake.

In addition to his parents of Hooksett, family members include his son, Jake Louis of Litchfield; his brother, Derek Louis and his wife, Hillary; two nephews, Samuel and Andrew Louis of Manchester.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, from 9-11 a.m. at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.

A memorial service will follow in the funeral home at 11 a.m.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.
logo


logo
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details