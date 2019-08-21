William "Billy" R. Louis, II, 51, of Hooksett, N.H., died Aug. 12, 2019.
Born in Manchester, N.H., on March 15, 1968, he was the son of William R. and Jo-Ann (Gagnon) Louis. Billy was raised in Litchfield, N.H.
He graduated from Manchester Memorial High School, Class of 1986.
Throughout his career, he was employed with the family business.
Billy was a loving and devoted father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his son and two nephews who brought him endless pride and joy. Known for his wit and humor, Billy reveled in bringing a laugh to those around him. He liked working on cars and motorcycles. Billy loved a good barbeque and was usually manning the grill. He cherished his dog, Diesel, his loyal companion. Above all else, Billy loved being a father, to his son, Jake.
In addition to his parents of Hooksett, family members include his son, Jake Louis of Litchfield; his brother, Derek Louis and his wife, Hillary; two nephews, Samuel and Andrew Louis of Manchester.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, from 9-11 a.m. at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.
A memorial service will follow in the funeral home at 11 a.m.
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 21, 2019