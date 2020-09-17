1/1
William R. Rowell Sr.
1948 - 2020
William R. Rowell, Sr., 72 of Manchester, died September 12, 2020, at Elliot Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Nashua on July 31, 1948, he was the son of the late Clarence and Elsie (Gerow) Rowell.

William enjoyed life to the fullest and easily made friends with everyone he met. He enjoyed walking, loved watching wrestling and baseball, and playing sports with his children and grandchildren. Spending time with his family was what was most important to him. Above all, he will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother uncle and friend.

Family includes his wife of 34 years, Lisa Mae Rowell; eight children, Molly Rowell, William Rowell, Jr., Rosemary Rowell, Reuben Rowell, Craig Rowell, Scott Rowell, Shawn Rowell, and Amanda Mae Blanchard; seventeen grandchildren; one great grandchild; seven siblings; many nieces and nephews; and his former wife, Frances Cobern. He was predeceased by parents, his son John Rowell in 2002; and six siblings.

Calling hours, with masks and strict social distancing are from 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm on Friday at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester, NH 03104. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Go Fund Me Memorial for William Rowell, Sr. https://www.gofundme.com/f/5zbaw-funeral-expenses-for-a-beloved-father. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.


Published in Union Leader on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Service
04:30 - 08:30 PM
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
September 16, 2020
I'm am so sorry to hear of the loss to your family. My condolences.
Rita Page
Family
September 16, 2020
Billy you are in our thoughts and hearts, you are greatly missed, no one could of asked for a better friend or neighbor, rest in piece.
Pamela Eaton
Family Friend
