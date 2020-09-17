William R. Rowell, Sr., 72 of Manchester, died September 12, 2020, at Elliot Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Nashua on July 31, 1948, he was the son of the late Clarence and Elsie (Gerow) Rowell.
William enjoyed life to the fullest and easily made friends with everyone he met. He enjoyed walking, loved watching wrestling and baseball, and playing sports with his children and grandchildren. Spending time with his family was what was most important to him. Above all, he will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother uncle and friend.
Family includes his wife of 34 years, Lisa Mae Rowell; eight children, Molly Rowell, William Rowell, Jr., Rosemary Rowell, Reuben Rowell, Craig Rowell, Scott Rowell, Shawn Rowell, and Amanda Mae Blanchard; seventeen grandchildren; one great grandchild; seven siblings; many nieces and nephews; and his former wife, Frances Cobern. He was predeceased by parents, his son John Rowell in 2002; and six siblings.
Calling hours, with masks and strict social distancing are from 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm on Friday at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester, NH 03104. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Go Fund Me Memorial for William Rowell, Sr. https://www.gofundme.com/f/5zbaw-funeral-expenses-for-a-beloved-father
. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com
.