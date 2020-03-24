Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Richard Grimm. View Sign Service Information William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home 584 W Main St Tilton , NH 03276 (603)-286-3132 Send Flowers Obituary

FRANKLIN - William Richard "Bill" Grimm, 72, a resident of Franklin for more than 20 years, died on Friday, March 20, 2020, in the Peabody Home, Franklin, after a lengthy illness.



Born in Pasadena, Calif., on May 19, 1947, he was the son of the late Bruce Grimm and Jane (Paradise) Grimm-Craddock. He lived in Moraga, Calif., and Chicago, Ill., before moving to New Hampshire. Bill spent his youth in Kensington.



In 1965, he graduated from Exeter High School, and still has close ties with former classmates.



Bill was a U.S. government bond trader in the securities industry for 31 years. His goal later in his career was being committed to accountability in public education.



He ran for state senator but did not gain that seat. He served on Sen. John E. Sununu's Service Academy Interviewing Board; New Hampshire Charter School State Advisory Board; co-founder of the Franklin Career Academy, New Hampshire's first public charter school, founded in 2003; head of the Franklin Career Academy, serving as chairman on the Board of Trustees, and one year as head of the school; and New Hampshire Community College System trustee, chairing the Strategic Planning Committee.



Bill was the recipient of the city of Franklin Citizen of the Year in 2003, awarded for work to improve public education in Franklin, first charter school in New Hampshire, and the recipient of Lakes Region General Hospital Sally Proctor Award 2015 for Service to Community Healthcare.



He served as a member of Franklin School Board for four years, serving as chair for one year. Bill was twice appointed chairman of the New Hampshire State Supreme Court Judicial Conduct Committee. He served on the Board of Trustees for 12 years for Lakes Region General Hospital. Bill was a four-year member on the Franklin Crime Line Board of Directors.



Bill was also a co-founder of the Parents Coalition Against Student Drug Use in Moraga, Calif., in 1996.



His favorite pastime was fly-fishing; and Tournament of Fly-Fishing, First Prize in 1983/1984 Metropolitan South Florida Fishing Tournament (Fly-Fishing Division). In addition, Bill enjoyed skeet shooting and held a private pilot's license for sailplanes. In 1974, Bill and another naval officer sailed on a 28-foot sailboat from San Diego to Hawaii.



He was predeceased by his mother and father; and "grampa" Richard Craddock.



Family members include his wife of 30 years, Patricia A. (Barr) Grimm of Franklin; his three sons, William "Wes" Grimm of Boston, Mass., Peter J. Grimm of Annapolis, Md., and Mathew Grimm and his wife Megan of Oakland, Calif.; his daughter, Sarah Grimm and her husband Jeb of Annapolis, Md.; his grandchildren, Jack, Katie, Charlie, Oliver, Hattie, Cailin and Riley; his sister, Cathy Ude and her husband Ken of San Marino, Calif., and nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: Calling hours and services will be held at a later time when his family can gather. Burial will take place at a later date.



Memorial donations may be made to the , 166 S. River Road, Suite #210, Bedford, N.H. 03110 or the Peabody Home, 24 Peabody Place, Franklin, N.H. 03235.



For more information, visit





