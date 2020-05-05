William Roger Gilbody, Jr, 58, died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua. He was born on April 30, 1961 in Nashua, son of the late William Sr. and Sandra (Snyder) Gilbody.
He was the beloved husband of Julie (Kelly) Gilbody. They were married in Nashua on April 12, 2003.
Bill was educated in the Merrimack school system. Following school he entered the US Army Reserves and served for four years. He attended Hesser College, receiving an Associate Degree in Micro Computer Support, and was employed at Merrimack Paving driving a truck at the time of his passing.
He was an outdoorsman at heart who enjoyed hunting with friends, fishing with his son, snowmobiling, and most of all riding his Harley!
Bill's parents, Sandra and William Sr; grandparents, Waneta and James Snyder and Mildred and Roger Gilbody; as well as his aunt, Judith Hall, preceded him in death.
Along with his wife of seventeen years, Julie, he is survived by his son, William "Billy" Gilbody; stepdaughters, Stephanie Perkins and Katie Danielson; sister, Melissa Rolfe and her husband Christopher; brother, Daniel Gilbody and his wife Tracy; aunts and uncles, Steve and Sandy Gilbody, Joan and Donald Bell, Leon and Nancy Snyder, and Keith Snyder; as well as his beloved cousins, Tricia Parent-Seul, Darcy Snyder, Tom Snyder, Troy Parent, Sarah Snyder, David Bell, Peter Bell, Mike Hedblom, and Sara Dube.
SERVICES: There will be no services at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A Celebration of Bill's life will be scheduled as soon as it is safe to do so. Those who wish to make a memorial contribution in Bill's name are asked to consider the American Heart Association at https://www2.heart.org/site/SPageServer?pagename=donatenow_heart&s_src=pmxsem19&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIwpLx2v2X6QIVUj0MCh3gWQrcEAAYASAAEgJz-fD_BwE or call 1-800-AHA-USA1. The DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, One Lock St., Nashua is assisting the family with arrangements. An online guest book is available at www.davisfuneralhomenh.com, (603-883-3401) "ONE MEMORY LIGHTS ANOTHER".
Published in Union Leader on May 5, 2020.