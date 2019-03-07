Obituary Guest Book View Sign

William S. Lee, 39, of Pittsfield NH, formerly of Manchester NH, lovingly known as Billy, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019 with his family by his side.



Billy was adored by not only close friends and family but also by every new connection that he made. His love for life was only surpassed by his love for his family and friends, especially his strong bond with his wife Amy. She was his best friend, the love of his life, and the mother of their daughter Tori who they loved so deeply. Amy and Victoria meant the world to Billy.



Having worked in construction and as a septic installer, Billy always enjoyed working on his house and entertaining anyone who would visit, often treating them as if they were his own family. He was always a kind-hearted person who was there for anyone in need. Whether he was cracking jokes or giving great advice, people always enjoyed Billy's presence. He was a strong, life loving, caring, positive role model for many. We cannot express how much he is going to be missed. He will be cherished forever in the hearts of all whose lives he touched.



Billy is survived by his loving wife Amy Lee; daughter Victoria Lee; parents Mary Lee, Debra Coakley and William Lee Jr.; sister Denise Lee as well as many other family members and friends.



A celebration of Billy's life will be held on Saturday, March 9th at 4:00 PM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes, 243 Hanover St. Manchester, with a celebrant service beginning at 7:00 PM. A private cemetery committal will be held at a later date.



To view Billy's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit



