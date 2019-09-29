Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William S. Ray. View Sign Service Information Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home 164 Pleasant Street Laconia , NH 03246 (603)-524-4300 Memorial service 5:00 PM Gunstock Recreation Area lodge 719 Cherry Valley Rd Gilford , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William "Bill" S. Ray, 65, of Laconia, NH passed away unexpectedly while riding his motorcycle Tuesday, September 3rd 2019.



Bill was born in Winchester, MA in 1953. Bill graduated Laconia High School in 1971; he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Oceanography from the Florida Institute of Technology in 1976, and an MBA from Southern New Hampshire University in 1983.



As a young man, Bill was a talented amateur musician playing in local garage bands around the community, and he was an avid road cyclist and racer. He coached softball for his own and other children in the Laconia Little League system. Most notably, Bill was a passionate and talented skier, passing on his love of skiing to his children and grandchildren. A model community volunteer, Bill served in various capacities at the Gunstock Ski Club and ultimately became its President. He was a well-known and well-respected member of the statewide ski racing community. An enthusiastic hiker and motorcycle rider, Bill shared his passion for the outdoors with everyone around him including his faithful four-legged companion, Martha . He died doing what he loved.



Bill made a life-long career of public service. He started his professional life working for the Lakes Region Planning Commission, then assumed various positions at the City of Laconia Planning Department, and the New Hampshire Office of State Planning. In 1996 his career path brought him to the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority, where he most recently served as the Director of Planning, Policy and Communication. In his work, Bill never lost sight of individuals as he considered the bigger picture and the greater good. Tributes from his colleagues and friends cite his thoughtfulness, generosity, mentorship, wisdom, wit, kindness, patience, and friendship. Bill was a gentleman, appreciated by all; he will be dearly missed by his family, friends, co-workers and colleagues, past and present.



Bill was the son of Richard and Juaneva (Sledge) Ray. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Francine (Valliere) Ray, his daughter Stephanie and husband Nicholas Watts, his daughter Alexandra and husband Shawn Bourdon. He is also survived by his mother Juaneva Ray, sister Elizabeth and husband Billie Robinson, and two nephews Michael and James Robinson, and their wives, Valerie and Courtney. Surviving family members also include his mother in-law Gisele Valliere, sister in-law Paulette Valliere, her husband Assou Sagara, and bother in-law Richard Valliere. Bill was known as "Grumpy" by his three grandchildren Evangeline and Samuel Bourdon, and Charlotte Watts; a fourth grandchild, Lucille Bourdon, was born since his passing. Bill is pre-deceased by his father Richard Ray and father in-law Robert Valliere.



A memorial service will be held at Gunstock Recreation Area lodge, 719 Cherry Valley Rd, Gilford, NH 03249 on Saturday, October 5 at 5:00 P.M. Family, friends, and colleagues are invited to come celebrate the life and memories of Bill.



Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH is in charge of the arrangements.

