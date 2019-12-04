CONCORD - William V. Luti, 98, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in his home.
Born in Everett, Mass., on Nov. 13, 1921, he was the son of the late Vincent and Angelica (Basso) Luti.
In 1939, he graduated from Middleborough High School in Middleborough, Mass.
William enlisted in the U.S. Navy on Nov. 4, 1940, and proudly and faithfully served his country for six years including combat operations in the western Pacific aboard the USS Yorktown (CV-10).
After World War II, he earned a bachelor of arts degree (BA) and master's degree in education on the G.I. Bill from the University of Massachusetts in 1950.
William then began his career as an educator and a New Hampshire Hall of Fame coach, a career that he truly loved and one that spanned 32 years.
He is predeceased by his wife of 69 years, Marjorie (Barnes) Luti; his daughter, Phyllis Ann Luti; and his sister, Marie Moore.
Family members include his daughters, Angela Klein of Brewster, Mass., and Mary Luti of Lowell, Mass.; his sons, William Luti of Hebron, and Robert Luti of Alton Bay; his granddaughters, Lauren Beck of Queen Creek, Ariz., Natalie Luti of Atlanta, Ga., Dorothy Ann and Carina Louise; his grandson, William Lawrence Luti of Alton Bay; his great-granddaughter, McKayla Beck of Queen Creek, Ariz.; his sisters, Doris Weglarz, Phyllis Merrill and Elizabeth Cote; and his brother, Vincent Luti.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 10 a.m. from Christ the King Parish/St. John's, 72 S. Main St., Concord. Burial with honors will follow in Blossom Hill Cemetery, Concord.
Memorial donations may be made to Bishop Brady High School, 25 Columbus Ave., Concord, N.H. 03301, noted for the James Ceriello Scholarship Fund, a partnership between Bishop Brady and the Boys and Girls Club. bishopbrady.edu.
Waters Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 4, 2019