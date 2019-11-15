MANCHESTER - William W. "Bill" Lynch, 94, of Manchester, died peacefully on Nov. 11, 2019, in his residence surrounded by the love of family and friends.
Born in Manchester on Feb. 11, 1925, he was the son of Francis and Margaret (Joyce) Lynch. He was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.
In 1942, Bill graduated from St. Joseph High School for Boys. He also earned a degree in business from Hesser Business College.
During World War II, he served with the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Cabot.
In his early years, Bill owned and operated William Lynch Realty. He also served as president on Manchester Board of Realtors. Before retiring, he was a city assessor with the city of Manchester for more than 25 years.
Devoted to his faith, he was a lifelong communicant of St. Joseph Cathedral.
Bill dedicated his time and talents to improving the city of Manchester. He served as an alderman in Ward 4 for three terms. He was a member of Henry J. Sweeney Post #2, The American Legion.
In his early years, he was a talented baseball player. He enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Derryfield Country Club. Bill will be remembered for his patience, understanding, and kind and generous ways. He devoted himself to his family and provided for them with the utmost humility, selflessness, and endurance. He was well known for being sharply dressed. Bill will be deeply missed.
Family members include his beloved wife of 72 years, Dorothy (Volkel) Lynch; a daughter, Cynthia Shelley and her husband, Robert; three grandchildren, Shane and his wife, Missy, Dustin and his wife, Krissy, and Jennifer; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Ginny Kelly; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by three brothers and three sisters.
.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday, Nov. 17, from noon to 2 p.m. in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester.
The funeral is planned for Monday, Nov. 18, with a Mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Cathedral Chapel, 145 Lowell St., Manchester.
Urn encryptment will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery Mausoleum at a later date.
For more information, visit www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 15, 2019