William "Bill" Whitehouse died peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the age of 89 at the NH Veterans Home in Tilton, NH where he resided for the last two years. He was born in New Rochelle, NY on March 31, 1931, the son of Edwin & Dorothy Whitehouse. He grew up in Old Greenwich, CT where he later raised his family.
He attended Greenwich High School and later graduated from Brown University with his wife, Peg in 1953. In addition to a business assignment in Lima, Peru, he and his family lived in a number of eastern states. From 1978 - 1994, they owned & operated The Hollow Inn & Motel in Barre, VT, receiving the Vermont Innkeeper of the Year Award. In 1994, they moved to Grantham, NH where they established Eastman All Seasons Real Estate until retiring in New London, NH in 2006.
Members of his family include four children: Bill Whitehouse of Wareham, MA; Hal Whitehouse, his wife, Melissa and their two children, Lily and Luke of Milford, MA; Meg Whitehouse, her husband, Phil Curtin and their two children, Max of Manchester, NH and Abbey of Boston, MA; and Dari Whitehouse, her husband, Ed Hathorne and son, Jerry Peckham of Orleans and Harwich, MA respectively.
Bill was predeceased by his wife, Peg in 2014 and his sister, Joan McLeod of Prescott, AZ in 2017. A private service will be held at a later date followed by burial at the NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 29, 2020