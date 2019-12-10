Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma Joyce (Merritt) Russell. View Sign Service Information Fohn Funeral Home 1303 N. Main Cassville , MO 65625 (417)-858-3151 Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Wilma Joyce (Merritt) Russell, 86, of Exeter, Mo., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Roaring River Health and Rehabilitation, Cassville, Mo.



Born in St. Francis, Ark., on Aug. 27, 1933, she was the daughter of Charles and Beulah (McMillian) Merritt.



On July 5, 1952, she was united in marriage to Cletus Russell who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her parents; two sisters, Velma and Laverne; and two brothers, Paul and Leslie.



Wilma grew up and received her education in Arkansas. After marrying Cletus they lived all over the United States and finally settled in New Hampshire where she was a supervisor for The Hartford Insurance Co. In February of 1991, she retired and moved to Exeter, Mo., to make her home.



Family members include a son, Bryan Russell of Exeter, Mo.; two daughters, Shayne Kelly and husband Larry of Manchester, and Tracy Johnson of Exeter, Mo.; a sister, Claudine Gardner of Exeter, Mo.; three grandchildren, Benjamin Russell, Ian Russell and Dana Russell; and one great grandchild, Nautica Russell.



SERVICES: No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Fohn Funeral Home, Cassville, Mo.

