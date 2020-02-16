Winifred Rose Griffiths, 85, of Manchester, NH, died February 13, 2020.
Born in Laconia, NH on April 27, 1934, she was the daughter of Percy and Sylvia (Dean) Watts.
Winifred graduated from Laconia High School.
During the Korean War, she served with the United States Women's Army Corps.
For twenty years, she worked as a private duty home caregiver.
Winifred will be remembered for her kind and selfless ways. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, who brought her endless pride and joy. She will be deeply missed and her memory held dear by her family.
She was predeceased by her former husband, Ward D. Griffiths, Jr. He died in 1994. She was also predeceased by a son, Ward D. Griffiths, III. in 2018 as well as three brothers, Gordon, Murray, and Douglas, and a sister, Barbara.
Family members include three daughters, Victoria D. Griffiths, Kathleen A. Martel, and Donetta "Susie" Rentas, all of Manchester; ten grandchildren; thirty-three great-grandchildren; and two great great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Services: Following cremation, calling hours are Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 9 to 11 AM at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.
Urn encryptment with military honors will take place on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 1 PM in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 16, 2020