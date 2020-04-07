Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Send Flowers Obituary

Winston A. Shaw, 72, of Manchester, passed away on April 2, 2020 at Catholic Medical Center.



He was born in Spanish Town, Jamaica on June 18, 1947, the son of Seymour and Gladys Shaw. Winston had worked as an architectural draftsman for the Weston Group and the Turner Group. After his retirement, he worked for Ste. Marie Church daycare as a bus driver and at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium as a greeter. He was a very active parishioner of Ste. Marie Church where he had volunteered as a eucharistic minister. He loved music and spending time with his family.



Family members include his wife of 48 years, Yvonne Shaw; four daughters, twins Careen Donato and her husband Samuel of Conyers, GA and Karen Smialek and her husband Donald of Campton, middle daughter Shereen Shaw-Miles and her husband Jabbar of Lithonia, GA, and the youngest, Natalie St. Cyr and her husband Robert of Manchester; six grandchildren, Courtney, Kara, Marcus, George, Symonne-Renee, and Ezra; five sisters; and many nephews and nieces.



A memorial gathering at the funeral home and Mass of Christian Burial at Ste. Marie Church will be scheduled for later this spring or summer. Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium is in charge of arrangements, To view an Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information about Winston's services, visit



