BROOKLINE - Winston R. "Win" Hall, 92, lifelong resident of Brookline, died on March 26, 2019, at The Elms Care and Rehabilitation Center in Milford with his wife by his side.He was born in Nashua, NH, on Aug. 9, 1926, a son of Forace and Florence (Corliss) Hall. Win graduated from Milford High School, Class of 1944.Win was a U.S. Naval Air Force veteran having served during World War II . He was stationed in Pensacola, FL, where he worked as an aviation machinist. When he returned home, he worked with heavy machinery and helped construct Rt. 13 in Brookline. For several years he was employed by Seaward Construction as a heavy equipment operator and then later employed by R.H. White Construction from which he retired in 1988.Win loved his hometown of Brookline and loved to tell stories about the town's history and his family's history. Win was a longtime member of The Brookline Community Church, Kilduff/Wirtanen American Legion Post #74, Brookline and Benevolent Lodge #7 F & AM, Milford. He also served as a member of the Brookline Fire Department.Win loved being in his "office" out in the woods, cutting and splitting wood. He enjoyed spending time at his camp on the lake where he could hunt, fish and enjoy friends and family. His greatest joy was watching his granddaughter play sports, especially softball. In addition, he was an avid New England sports fan. His second greatest joy was watching the Red Sox. After the Red Sox won the World Series in 2004, Win thought he would never see them win another championship. With that in mind, he watched every game from there on out and he witnessed the Red Sox win three more World Series titles.Win was predeceased by two sons, Peter Hall and Daniel Hall, and a brother, Alpha Hall.Family members include his wife with whom he would have celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary on May 23, Peggy Ann (Ward) Hall of Brookline; a daughter and son-in-law, Valerie and Michael Bergen of Brookline; a granddaughter, Kirstin Bergen; several nieces and nephews; and a large extended family that he loved very much.SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Brookline Ambulance Fund, 3 Post Office Drive, Brookline, NH 03033. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm St., Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com Funeral Home Smith & Heald Funeral Home

63 Elm Street

Milford , NH 03055

(603) 673-1422 Funeral Home Details Published in Union Leader on Apr. 2, 2019

