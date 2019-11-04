Xanthippi C. Hatzibiros, 86, died peacefully Friday, November 1, 2019.
Xanthippi was born in Pentalofos Kozani, Greece April 13, 1933 to Sotirios and Emorfia (Veziris) Randos. She lived a full and happy life, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
The family will receive visitors Tuesday, November 5th 10:00-11:00am at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 111 Island Pond Road in Manchester. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 with burial to follow immediately at Pine Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bedford Hills Center Resident Council, 30 Colby Court, Bedford, NH 03110. Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information please go to www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 4, 2019