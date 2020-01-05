Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Anthony Church 172 Belmont St. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Yolande Noella Caron, of Manchester, died Jan. 1, 2020, one week after her 88th birthday, at The Manor at Birch Hill following a period of declining health.



She was born in Manchester on Dec. 24, 1931, the daughter of Dr. Ovide and Aloysia (Lemelin) Lamontagne. She was educated at St. Anthony's Grammar School and what is now the Presentation of Mary Academy in Hudson, N.H. She later enrolled at Rivier College, then attended the Notre Dame Hospital School of Nursing, graduating as president of her class.



Following her nursing studies, she married Guy R. Caron in 1954, and after living on various Air Force bases during Guy's military service, they returned to Manchester to raise their family.



Yolande was a woman of extraordinary talent and tenacity. An accomplished classical pianist, she returned to college in 1976 to complete her bachelor's degree at Rivier, graduating summa cum laude. In her 50s, with her children grown, she pursued a law degree, graduating with honors from Franklin Pierce Law Center in 1987. She became a member of the New Hampshire Bar Association in 1988.



As a wife and mother, Yolande provided a loving, lively home. Trips to the Lamontagne family farm in Rochester, stays at Wallis Sands in Rye, and endless summers at the camp on Glen Lake provided her children and grandchildren with many wonderful memories. She was truly the heart of the family, and her children cherished her as a loving, caring parent with endless patience and wise counsel. They also appreciated her tolerance of their "shenanigans" on more than one occasion.



She had many hobbies and pastimes. She and Guy regularly traveled to Bermuda with friends, and she was an accomplished snow and water skier and tennis player. Every Christmas Eve (her birthday), she and Guy opened their home to an assortment of friends and family, enjoying the laughter and warmth of good company during the holidays.



Yolande was predeceased by her beloved husband, Guy, and is survived by her five grateful children and their spouses - Guy Caron (Rebecca) of Goffstown, Ronald Caron (Erin O'Neill) of Manchester, Danielle Morse (Kevin) of Campton, Carmelle Druchniak (Mark) of Candia, and Jacqueline Colclough (Kyle) of Herndon, Va. She is also survived by her nine beloved grandchildren: Patrick Morse, Joseph Caron, Sean Morse, Elizabeth Caron, Jennifer Druchniak, William Colclough, Samuel Druchniak, Anna Colclough, and Katharine Colclough. Other survivors are her sisters-in-law, Camille Martin of Shrewsbury, Mass., and Virginia Lamontagne of Rochester, and many nieces and nephews who have cherished memories of "Aunt Yo."



She was predeceased by her brothers and sisters, Ovide Lamontagne, Robert Lamontagne, Therese Pepin, and Yvonne Lamontagne (Sr. Guy-Marie of the Presentation of Mary).



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Jan. 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., Manchester. A Mass of Christian burial will take place Saturday, Jan. 11, at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony Church, 172 Belmont St., Manchester. Committal prayer will follow at Mt. Calvary Mausoleum, 474 Goffstown Rd., Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Autism Association (



The family wishes to thank the staff of The Manor at Birch Hill for their care during Mrs. Caron's stay, and the Visiting Nurse Association's Hospice team for their outstanding support and compassion during the past month.



To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at



