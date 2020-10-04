Yvette T. Beaudet, 92, formerly of Manchester, NH and St. Petersburg, FL died July 29, 2020 beside her family.
She was born in Manchester, NH on February 16, 1928. She was the daughter of Lucien and Adrienne (Lemay) Trahan. Yvette graduated from West High School in Manchester, NH. She worked as a bookkeeper at Public Service Company of NH where she met the love of her life, Paul. She was a loving mother to their five children. She relocated to Florida where she enjoyed all her condo friends and activities.
Yvette was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Paul Beaudet. Family members include her daughter Muriel and husband Peter Bryant of Largo, FL; son Ronald and wife Suzanne of Cheshire, CT; daughter Joanne Beaudet of St. Petersburg, FL; son Norman of Bedford, NH; and daughter Darlene Burditt of Manchester, NH. She also leaves 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; She was predeceased by three sisters Lillian Trahan, Doris Dionne and Claire Kirouac and a brother Roland Trahan; family also includes several nieces and nephews.
Yvette enjoyed cooking, quilting, cross stitch and spending time with her family. She was a loving and inspirational wife, mother and grandmother.
The funeral mass on October 10, 2020 at 10 AM will be reserved for immediate family only, and will be live streamed on the Facebook page for Parish of Transfiguration, Manchester, New Hampshire.
Memorial gift donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
).
J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
For more up to date information on services and online guestbook please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com
.