Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yvette C. Guillette. View Sign Service Information Smith & Heald Funeral Home 63 Elm Street Milford , NH 03055 (603)-673-1422 Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Saint Patrick Church 34 Amherst Street Milford , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

PETERBOROUGH - Yvette C. Guillette, 91, of Peterborough, died Feb. 22, 2020, in Peterborough.



Born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on Dec. 11, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Rodolphe and Anna (Desrochers) Carreau.



Raised and educated in St. Johnsbury, Vt., she graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1947.



In 1952, she married Alfred M. Guillette and moved to New Hampshire where they made their home in Milford for 36 years. They also lived in Brewster, Mass., and in Hancock in their later years.



Yvette worked more than 40 years as a telephone operator for New England Telephone Co.



She was a communicant of St. Patrick Church, Milford, and a member of the Rosary Altar Society.



Yvette and Al shared a passion for antiques and decorating their homes. They were wonderful hosts and loved visits from family and friends. Yvette most especially loved spending time with her family. She was absolutely crazy about babies and loved any time spent with her grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Alfred M. Guillette, who died in 2006.



Family members include two sons, Michael Guillette of Durango, Colo., and Paul Guillette of Santa Fe, N.M.; three daughters and sons-in-law, Joanne and Robert O'Leary of Mont Vernon, Denise and Tom Kretz of Plymouth, and Louise and Barry York of Peterborough; 12 grandchildren, Matti Guillette, Emily Skelton, Sarah Claire, Erin Wilborn, Megan O'Leary, Joe and Bobby Kretz, Dan, Michelle, and Hannah Brown, Chris and Doug York; nine great- grandchildren; her brother, Raymond Carreau of California; and nieces and nephews.



.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 5, at 10:30 a.m. from St. Patrick Church, 34 Amherst St., Milford. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery.



& Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm St., Milford, is in charge of arrangements.



To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

PETERBOROUGH - Yvette C. Guillette, 91, of Peterborough, died Feb. 22, 2020, in Peterborough.Born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on Dec. 11, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Rodolphe and Anna (Desrochers) Carreau.Raised and educated in St. Johnsbury, Vt., she graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1947.In 1952, she married Alfred M. Guillette and moved to New Hampshire where they made their home in Milford for 36 years. They also lived in Brewster, Mass., and in Hancock in their later years.Yvette worked more than 40 years as a telephone operator for New England Telephone Co.She was a communicant of St. Patrick Church, Milford, and a member of the Rosary Altar Society.Yvette and Al shared a passion for antiques and decorating their homes. They were wonderful hosts and loved visits from family and friends. Yvette most especially loved spending time with her family. She was absolutely crazy about babies and loved any time spent with her grandchildren.She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Alfred M. Guillette, who died in 2006.Family members include two sons, Michael Guillette of Durango, Colo., and Paul Guillette of Santa Fe, N.M.; three daughters and sons-in-law, Joanne and Robert O'Leary of Mont Vernon, Denise and Tom Kretz of Plymouth, and Louise and Barry York of Peterborough; 12 grandchildren, Matti Guillette, Emily Skelton, Sarah Claire, Erin Wilborn, Megan O'Leary, Joe and Bobby Kretz, Dan, Michelle, and Hannah Brown, Chris and Doug York; nine great- grandchildren; her brother, Raymond Carreau of California; and nieces and nephews.SERVICES: There are no calling hours.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 5, at 10:30 a.m. from St. Patrick Church, 34 Amherst St., Milford. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm St., Milford, is in charge of arrangements.To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.smith-heald.com Published in Union Leader on Feb. 25, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close