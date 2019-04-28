Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yvette Lemire. View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Yvette Lemire, 97, passed away on April 25, 2019 at the Wentworth-Douglass Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Dover, NH on February 7, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Alphonse and Mabel (Morgan) Noel. Yvette's husband, Edward B. Lemire, preceded her in death in 1983.



Raised and educated in the Dover, NH area, Yvette moved to Manchester in 1957. She and her husband Bert owned and ran the American Upholstering Company for many years. Yvette was an excellent seamstress, often helping at the shop when there was a need. She very much enjoyed being a homemaker and host, often opening her home to family and friends. Many cherished memories were also made at her home in York Beach, Maine, where she spent her summers for thirty years. Yvette had a kind and giving heart. As matriarch of her family, she was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother.



Yvette is survived by her sons, Patrick Cragin and James Cragin and his wife Johanne; her grandchildren, Mary Jane Merritt, Jamie Cragin, Kate Stone, Michael Cragin, Kevin Cragin and Craig Blanchard; as well as twelve great grandchildren. Yvette was pre-deceased by her daughter JoAnn Blanchard; her brothers Antonio, Arthur, Raymond and Alphonse Noel; her sister Rita Joncas; and her grandson, Christopher Cragin.



Calling hours will be Sunday, May 5th from 2 PM to 4 PM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street, Manchester, NH. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 10 AM Monday, May 6th. She will be laid to rest at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Wentworth-Douglass Foundation, Palliative Care Unit, 789 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820.



To view Yvette's online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit







Yvette Lemire, 97, passed away on April 25, 2019 at the Wentworth-Douglass Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Dover, NH on February 7, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Alphonse and Mabel (Morgan) Noel. Yvette's husband, Edward B. Lemire, preceded her in death in 1983.Raised and educated in the Dover, NH area, Yvette moved to Manchester in 1957. She and her husband Bert owned and ran the American Upholstering Company for many years. Yvette was an excellent seamstress, often helping at the shop when there was a need. She very much enjoyed being a homemaker and host, often opening her home to family and friends. Many cherished memories were also made at her home in York Beach, Maine, where she spent her summers for thirty years. Yvette had a kind and giving heart. As matriarch of her family, she was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother.Yvette is survived by her sons, Patrick Cragin and James Cragin and his wife Johanne; her grandchildren, Mary Jane Merritt, Jamie Cragin, Kate Stone, Michael Cragin, Kevin Cragin and Craig Blanchard; as well as twelve great grandchildren. Yvette was pre-deceased by her daughter JoAnn Blanchard; her brothers Antonio, Arthur, Raymond and Alphonse Noel; her sister Rita Joncas; and her grandson, Christopher Cragin.Calling hours will be Sunday, May 5th from 2 PM to 4 PM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover Street, Manchester, NH. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 10 AM Monday, May 6th. She will be laid to rest at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Manchester.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Wentworth-Douglass Foundation, Palliative Care Unit, 789 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820.To view Yvette's online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net Published in Union Leader on Apr. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close