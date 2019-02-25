Yvette M. Jalbert, 94, of Manchester, died on February 18, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Rehabilitation and Nursing Center following a brief illness. She was born June 21, 1924 in Salem, MA the daughter of Amemdee J. Morin and Catherine M. (Michaud) Morin. Yvette grew up and attended schools in Salem, MA. She worked for Pequot Mills for many years and then worked for herself cleaning homes. She and her late husband, Gerard Jalbert, raised their two children in Salem. Yvette will be remembered for her gentle, pleasant and kind personality. Yvette is survived by her two children, Anita Roy and her husband Henry of Hookset and Gerard Jalbert and his wife Celine of Manchester. She will also be missed by her five grandchildren; Kristen Taylor, Christopher Roy, Jill Roy, Kenny Roy, and Brian Jalbert, as well as her nine great grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held on at 10:00 AM, Saturday, March 2, 2019, at St. Catherine of Siena Parish, 207 Hemlock St, Manchester, NH 03104. Rev. Fr. Christopher Martel will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date. Cain & Janosz Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online obituary please visit www.cainjanoszfuneralhome.com
Cain & Janosz Funeral Home
74 Brook Street
Manchester, NH 03104
(603) 623-2251
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 25, 2019