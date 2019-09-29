Yvette Coulombe, 92, of Greenville, SC, the widow of the Late Leonard E. Coulombe, went home to her Lord and Savior on September 22, 2019.



She was born in Lowell, MA to the late Edmond and Rhea Neveu. She is survived by her sister, Laurette Labrie and her brother Ed Neveu, both of Manchester, NH, her son Lenny Coulombe, her two daughters Jeannine Vollnogle and Anne Pyles, her grandchildren, her great grandchildren, her nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her son Paul, her daughter Pauline, and her brother Gerard Neveu.



Entombment was in Woodlawn Memorial Park in Greenville, SC.



The family wishes to thank the staff of National Healthcare Mauldin and Caris Hospice for their wonderful care, love and support of Mom these past months.



Memorials may be made to Caris Hospice, 111 Smith Hines Road, Suite D, Greenville SC 29607.

