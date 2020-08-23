Sr. Yvette Provencher, p.m. (Sr. Ste. Therese de la Trinite), 95, of the Presentation of Mary Sisters, died August 18, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Manchester on November 5, 1924 to Odilon and Alice (Perreault) Provencher.
Sr. Yvette earned both a bachelor's degree and master's degree from Rivier University in Nashua. She taught at PMA High School in Hudson and in various elementary schools in Rhode Island and New Hampshire. For seven years she was responsible for the formation of postulants. She retired at St. Joseph I in 2008 and St. Joseph II in 2017, both in Manchester.
She was predeceased by her parents and her brothers, Maurice, Herve and Gerard Provencher.
She is survived by her brother, Raymond Provencher and his wife, Lorraine; a sister-in-law, Claire Provencher; a cousin, Sr. Jeannine Spenard, p.m. and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial with a private cemetery committal service will be in Presentation of Mary Cemetery in Hudson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Presentation of Mary Retirement Fund, 495 Mammoth Rd., Manchester, NH 03104.
