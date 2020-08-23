1/
Yvette Provencher Sr.
1924 - 2020
Sr. Yvette Provencher, p.m. (Sr. Ste. Therese de la Trinite), 95, of the Presentation of Mary Sisters, died August 18, 2020 at her residence.

She was born in Manchester on November 5, 1924 to Odilon and Alice (Perreault) Provencher.

Sr. Yvette earned both a bachelor's degree and master's degree from Rivier University in Nashua. She taught at PMA High School in Hudson and in various elementary schools in Rhode Island and New Hampshire. For seven years she was responsible for the formation of postulants. She retired at St. Joseph I in 2008 and St. Joseph II in 2017, both in Manchester.

She was predeceased by her parents and her brothers, Maurice, Herve and Gerard Provencher.

She is survived by her brother, Raymond Provencher and his wife, Lorraine; a sister-in-law, Claire Provencher; a cousin, Sr. Jeannine Spenard, p.m. and nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial with a private cemetery committal service will be in Presentation of Mary Cemetery in Hudson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Presentation of Mary Retirement Fund, 495 Mammoth Rd., Manchester, NH 03104.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com




Published in Union Leader on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Memories & Condolences

3 entries
August 22, 2020
The news of Aunt Yvette's passing was difficult to hear, but we take comfort in knowing that she led a full life and is again enjoying the company of the family she loved so much. "Thank you Aunt Yvette for all the love and for all the prayers you prayed for your family. We know you are still watching over all of us!" Diane, Kevin, Ashley and Erin.
Diane Murray
Family
August 19, 2020
Aunt Yvette was lucky to have two families. She lived with her religious family but she was so close to ours in many ways. We will always remember how excited she was to see us whenever we met.
Rick & Viv Provencher
Family
August 18, 2020
Happy memories of Sr. Yvette in Berlin and when I would see her at Biddeford Pool - kind, cheerful woman.
Eileen Brady
Acquaintance
