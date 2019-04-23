MANCHESTER - Yvette T. (Doyon) Beernaert, 94, formerly of Manchester, died April 16, 2019, in Bedford Falls after a period of declining health.
Born in Manchester on Oct. 19, 1924, she was the daughter of Rosaire and Claire (Bourassa) Doyon.
She graduated from St. George High School for Girls and lived in Manchester for most of her life.
In her younger years, Yvette was an office worker at several Manchester area shoe manufacturers.
She was predeceased by her husband, Edward G. Beernaert in 1996.
Family members include a daughter, Sandra Hachler and her husband Barry, of Edmonds, Wash.; two grandsons, Anthony Hachler and Shawn Hachler; five great-grandchildren, Jassmyn, Madysen, Dakotah, Christopher and Ava; and nieces and nephews.
.
SERVICES: Services are private with burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Manchester.
Memorial donations may be made to the of New Hampshire and Vermont, 166 S. River Road, Suite 210, Bedford, N.H. 03110.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester, are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 23, 2019