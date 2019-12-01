Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Send Flowers Obituary

Yvette Jeanette Tetreault, 87, of Derby, VT and recently, New Boston, NH, went to be with the Lord on November 21, 2019 at Concord Hospice House surrounded by her loving family.



The second youngest of 18 children, she was born in Manchester, NH on January 10, 1932 to the late Jean Baptiste and Angeline (Roux) Bergeron. As a young woman, Yvette worked at a variety of factories in in Manchester including the Shoe Shop, Zayres and Modgetec. In 1952, she married Roger Tetreault and became a mother to five children. In 1977, she moved to Vermont to start a dairy farm. Being a city girl, she surprised everyone how naturally farming came to her. She loved her cows and named each one and tamed them. In 1984, she left the farm and moved to Derby, Vermont and worked at Newport City Motel until she retired at age 70.



A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Yvette's family was paramount in her life. Love and laughter radiated from her. She was a blessing to all who knew and loved her. Yvette greatly enjoyed the companionship of her beloved cat, Tinkerbell. A kind and humble woman, Yvette cherished the simple things in life; her word puzzles, her Bible, her family, and Gerard Butler in the Phantom of the Opera. Yvette will always be remembered for her warm heart, jovial laugh, and dedication to family.



Yvette is survived by her son, Roger Tetrault, Jr. and his wife Marielle; her three daughters, Therese Dostie and her husband Danny, Jeanne Lanctot and husband Alan, and Colette Crowe and her husband Stanley; nine grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; sister, Doris Pelky; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her loving husband, Roger Tetreault, Yvette was predeceased by her daughter, Janine Normand; and 16 siblings.



Arrangements: Yvette will be laid to rest in the springtime next to her husband at the St. Ignatius Cemetery, Lowell, VT. Services will be announced in the coming months. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Manchester. To view Yvette's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit



Yvette Jeanette Tetreault, 87, of Derby, VT and recently, New Boston, NH, went to be with the Lord on November 21, 2019 at Concord Hospice House surrounded by her loving family.The second youngest of 18 children, she was born in Manchester, NH on January 10, 1932 to the late Jean Baptiste and Angeline (Roux) Bergeron. As a young woman, Yvette worked at a variety of factories in in Manchester including the Shoe Shop, Zayres and Modgetec. In 1952, she married Roger Tetreault and became a mother to five children. In 1977, she moved to Vermont to start a dairy farm. Being a city girl, she surprised everyone how naturally farming came to her. She loved her cows and named each one and tamed them. In 1984, she left the farm and moved to Derby, Vermont and worked at Newport City Motel until she retired at age 70.A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, Yvette's family was paramount in her life. Love and laughter radiated from her. She was a blessing to all who knew and loved her. Yvette greatly enjoyed the companionship of her beloved cat, Tinkerbell. A kind and humble woman, Yvette cherished the simple things in life; her word puzzles, her Bible, her family, and Gerard Butler in the Phantom of the Opera. Yvette will always be remembered for her warm heart, jovial laugh, and dedication to family.Yvette is survived by her son, Roger Tetrault, Jr. and his wife Marielle; her three daughters, Therese Dostie and her husband Danny, Jeanne Lanctot and husband Alan, and Colette Crowe and her husband Stanley; nine grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; sister, Doris Pelky; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her loving husband, Roger Tetreault, Yvette was predeceased by her daughter, Janine Normand; and 16 siblings.Arrangements: Yvette will be laid to rest in the springtime next to her husband at the St. Ignatius Cemetery, Lowell, VT. Services will be announced in the coming months. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Manchester. To view Yvette's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net Published in Union Leader on Dec. 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close