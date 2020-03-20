Yvonne Adrianne (Dennis) Wiegelman slipped peacefully away, somewhere over the rainbow, in the arms of her loving husband on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Born in 1932 to Violet Urban and Harry Dennis, she grew up in Chicago, Ill., where she met and wed her husband of 69 years, Herman Charles.
Yvonne is survived by Herm; their five children, Herman Jr (Buddy) and Amy Wiegelman, Lynne and Pete Charles, Wendy and Scott Simeon, Eric and Patty Wiegelman, Karl and Terry Wiegelman; 10 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.
Yvonne, an oncology nurse, loved volunteering (too many to list), started the Hillsboro Farmer's market, created Concerts in the Park, playing bridge, reading, gardening, pink flamingos and life.
A celebration of Yvonne's life will be in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to CRVNA, or Open Door C/O Smith UCC Yvonne Wiegelman 1932-2020
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 20, 2020