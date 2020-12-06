1/
Yvonne M. (Edmondson) Petit
1922 - 2020
Yvonne M. (Edmondson) Petit, 98, of Manchester, died November 29, 2020 at Elliot Hospital after a period of declining health.

She was born in Manchester on February 26, 1922 to Robert and Rose (Lemay) Edmondson. She was a lifelong resident of Manchester.

Yvonne had worked at Hampshire Designers and was a communicant of the former St. Edmond Church in Manchester.

She was predeceased by her husband, Francis A. Petit in 1992.

There are no immediate surviving family members.

SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday (12/9) at 10 a.m. at Parish of the Transfiguration, 305 Kelley St., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at Mt. Calvary Mausoleum, 474 Goffstown Rd., Manchester.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting with arrangements.


Published in Union Leader on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Parish of the Transfiguration
December 4, 2020
She does have family & will be missed so very much! Zues will be so lost without you. We love you with all our heart Yvonne. Until we see you again, Love from all of us.
Angel Tarbox
Family
