Yvonne M. (Edmondson) Petit, 98, of Manchester, died November 29, 2020 at Elliot Hospital after a period of declining health.
She was born in Manchester on February 26, 1922 to Robert and Rose (Lemay) Edmondson. She was a lifelong resident of Manchester.
Yvonne had worked at Hampshire Designers and was a communicant of the former St. Edmond Church in Manchester.
She was predeceased by her husband, Francis A. Petit in 1992.
There are no immediate surviving family members.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday (12/9) at 10 a.m. at Parish of the Transfiguration, 305 Kelley St., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at Mt. Calvary Mausoleum, 474 Goffstown Rd., Manchester.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com
.