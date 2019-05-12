Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zemma M. (Pellicer) Ballard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Zemma graduated from Central High School in Purdys, NY in 1953, and from Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School in New York City. On May 17, 1958, Zemma married Witold Gurnis, and together they had two children, Deborah Ann Gagne of White Plains, NY and Gary W. Gagne of Manchester, NH. They divorced in 1972. Her second marriage, in 1975, to Gilbert J. Gagne ended when Mr. Gagne died in 1986. She was also predeceased by her third husband, William Ballard, who died in 2008.



Zemma was an avid reader and enjoyed the music of Motown artists, the Ventures and Elvis Presley. She will be remembered for her intelligence and perseverance.



A private memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Littleton Hospital, online at

Zemma M. (Pellicer) Ballard, 83, passed away peacefully May 5, 2019, at Littleton Hospital. She was born on October 26, 1935, in Mount Vernon, NY, daughter of Joseph Louis and Zemma (Singleton) Pellicer.Zemma graduated from Central High School in Purdys, NY in 1953, and from Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School in New York City. On May 17, 1958, Zemma married Witold Gurnis, and together they had two children, Deborah Ann Gagne of White Plains, NY and Gary W. Gagne of Manchester, NH. They divorced in 1972. Her second marriage, in 1975, to Gilbert J. Gagne ended when Mr. Gagne died in 1986. She was also predeceased by her third husband, William Ballard, who died in 2008.Zemma was an avid reader and enjoyed the music of Motown artists, the Ventures and Elvis Presley. She will be remembered for her intelligence and perseverance.A private memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Littleton Hospital, online at https://littletonhealthcare.org/donate.php or 600 St. Johnsbury Rd., Littleton, NH 03561. Published in Union Leader on May 12, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close