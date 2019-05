Zemma M. (Pellicer) Ballard, 83, passed away peacefully May 5, 2019, at Littleton Hospital. She was born on October 26, 1935, in Mount Vernon, NY, daughter of Joseph Louis and Zemma (Singleton) Pellicer.Zemma graduated from Central High School in Purdys, NY in 1953, and from Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School in New York City. On May 17, 1958, Zemma married Witold Gurnis, and together they had two children, Deborah Ann Gagne of White Plains, NY and Gary W. Gagne of Manchester, NH. They divorced in 1972. Her second marriage, in 1975, to Gilbert J. Gagne ended when Mr. Gagne died in 1986. She was also predeceased by her third husband, William Ballard, who died in 2008.Zemma was an avid reader and enjoyed the music of Motown artists, the Ventures and Elvis Presley. She will be remembered for her intelligence and perseverance.A private memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Littleton Hospital, online at https://littletonhealthcare.org/donate.php or 600 St. Johnsbury Rd., Littleton, NH 03561.