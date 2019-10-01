Guest Book View Sign Service Information George R. Rivet Funeral Home 425 Daniel Webster Highway Merrimack , NH 03054 (603)-424-5530 Visitation 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM George R. Rivet Funeral Home 425 Daniel Webster Highway Merrimack , NH 03054 View Map Memorial service 3:00 PM George R. Rivet Funeral Home 425 Daniel Webster Highway Merrimack , NH 03054 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DUNBARTON - Zoe Marie Desmarais, 21, of Dunbarton, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Concord Hospital.



Born in Manchester on Aug. 11, 1998, she was the daughter of Mark S. and Lori A. (Martin) Desmarais of Dunbarton.



In 2016, she graduated from Goffstown High School. It was here many watched her grow and discover her passion for goal crushing. During her time in high school, she worked part time while taking honors classes and excelling - keeping her vision of becoming a college graduate. In May 2019, Zoe did just that. She graduated from Southern New Hampshire University, cum laude with her business accounting degree after just three years.



Zoe was such a bright, loving young woman. She was strong and independent. She had a beautiful smile. She loved life and she loved her family and friends. Zoe had started on a journey to better herself, and to take charge of her health and well being. She started weight training and was passionate about pushing herself to be the best she could be. It was amazing watching her transformation. Every goal she set, she knew the struggle, but yet smiled. It was being one with nature that fully completed her. Her adventures including hiking, camping and just being outdoors, and of course the gym. With each she would find peace and insight to what her next adventure or goal was going to be.



Zoe had a new found love for travel when she got to visit Chile while in college and then Ireland where she traveled with her mom and friends. Zoe volunteered every year at Operation ELF.



Zoe was currently employed as a staff accountant at C&S Grocers in Keene.



She loved her beloved Alex, it is now that her family ask for you to share a random act of kindness in Zoe's honor and share your acts with all you love.



She was predeceased by her paternal grandfather, Walter Desmarais; and an aunt, Marie Keenan.



Zoe will be forever loved and remembered by her parents Mark and Lori Desmarais of Dunbarton; a brother, Zachary Desmarais of Dunbarton; paternal grandmother, Helen Desmarais of Nashua; maternal grandparents Jeanne and Charles Palermo of Nashua, and Donald Martin of Merrimack; aunts and uncles, Debbie and Ian Gregory of Merrimack, Jason Nolin of Nashua, Trish and Scott Brannen of Goffstown, Bob and Laurie Desmarais of Amherst, Lorraine Desmarais of Nashua, and Pat and Mary Keenan of Concord; a great-aunt, Lorraine Zuidema of Nashua; and cousins and friends.



.



SERVICES: Visitation hours are Saturday, Oct. 5, from noon to 3 p.m. in Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack.



A memorial service is planned for 3 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home.



Memorial donations may be made to NAMI (National Association of Mental Illness).



To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit

