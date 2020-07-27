Bill Land
July 24, 2020
MOUNTAIN REST, S.C. – William Coleman "Bill" Land, 88, husband of the late Ann C. Land, died Friday, July 24, at Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital.
At Bill's wishes, no service will be held. The family members are at their respective homes.
Born in Mountain Rest, Mr. Land was the son of the late Luna Homer and Bessie Coleman Land. Bill worked as a machinist for Oconee Implement in Westminster, S.C., for more than 50 years and was a U.S. Navy Korean War veteran. Bill had a great love for farming and his friends in the farming community. Bill was known as a great friend to all farmers.
Bill is survived by her sister, Mary Joe Hardy of Mountain Rest.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his wife and stepsons, Robert Vissage and Steve Vissage and sister, Janet Land.
A message of condolence may be written to the family by visiting sandiferfuneralhome.com.
Sandifer Funeral Home is assisting the family.