1/1
Land
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bill Land
July 24, 2020
MOUNTAIN REST, S.C. – William Coleman "Bill" Land, 88, husband of the late Ann C. Land, died Friday, July 24, at Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital.
At Bill's wishes, no service will be held. The family members are at their respective homes.
Born in Mountain Rest, Mr. Land was the son of the late Luna Homer and Bessie Coleman Land. Bill worked as a machinist for Oconee Implement in Westminster, S.C., for more than 50 years and was a U.S. Navy Korean War veteran. Bill had a great love for farming and his friends in the farming community. Bill was known as a great friend to all farmers.
Bill is survived by her sister, Mary Joe Hardy of Mountain Rest.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his wife and stepsons, Robert Vissage and Steve Vissage and sister, Janet Land.
A message of condolence may be written to the family by visiting sandiferfuneralhome.com.
Sandifer Funeral Home is assisting the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Journal from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sandifer Funeral Home
512 East Main Street
Westminster, SC 29693
(864) 647-5446
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sandifer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved