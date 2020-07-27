Kelley Smith O'Quinn
July 22, 2020
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – It is with great sadness that we report the death of Kelley Smith O'Quinn on Wednesday, July 22, after a short bout with cancer. Born in 1945 in Walhalla, S.C., she lived most of her life in Anderson, S.C.
In light of the current circumstances surrounding the pandemic, the family is saddened that they will be unable to share in a celebration of Kelley's life with their many dear friends.
Kelley was a lifelong caring supporter of people in need. She helped found the Community Foundation in Anderson that assisted charitable organizations and was active with the Women Who Care group in Augusta. For many years, she was active in the Medical Auxiliary of the Medical Association of South Carolina and served as president for one term. Kelley enjoyed working with the Judd C. Hickey Center for Alzheimer's disease and served on the board of managers. She also served on the foundation board of the Medical University of South Carolina for 12 years and was awarded an honorary doctorate by MUSC in 2013, as well as the Board of Regents of Anderson University and was awarded an honorary doctorate by that institution in 2014.
Kelley will never be forgotten by the ones whose lives she touched.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. James L. O'Quinn of North Augusta; her daughter, Kelley Michelle Smith; grandson, Smith Fitzgerald Juback; and granddaughter, Kenley Belle Juback of Pawley's Island, S.C.; brother, John H. Kelley of Columbia, S.C.; stepsons, James L. O'Quinn Jr. (Jennifer), Bart O'Quinn (Toni) of Augusta, S.C., and Eli John O'Quinn (Kathryn) of Birmingham, Ala.; stepdaughters, Dr. Kelley McSweeney (David Mac) of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., and Summer Bryan (David) of Buford, Ga.; step-grandsons, William O'Quinn (Alicia), Collin O'Quinn (Emily), James O'Quinn III, Morton O'Quinn,, Thomas O'Quinn, Jude O'Quinn, Forest O'Quinn, Dez O'Quinn, Lawton McSweeney, William McSweeney, Jack Bryan, Garrett O'Quinn and William Edgar O'Quinn; step-granddaughters, Sage O'Quinn, Sarah Catherine O'Quinn, Ava Quinn Bryan and Charlotte O'Quinn; step-great-granddaughters, Chloe Britt O'Quinn and Lishy O'Quinn; and step-great-grandson, Robert Care O'Quinn.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Dr. Kenneth Smith of Anderson.
Thomas Poteet and Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Road, Augusta, GA 309078 (706) 364-8484
