Aileen Land
Aileen Hamby Land
August 9, 2020
SALEM, S.C. – Mrs. Gladys Aileen Hamby Land, 91, wife of the late Melvin Land, died Sunday, Aug. 9, at Rolling Green Village in Greenville, S.C.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Oconee Memorial Park. Friends and family may pay their respects from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Davenport Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Seneca Baptist Church, 1080 S. Oak St., Seneca, SC 29678. The family members are at their respective homes.
A native of Oconee County, S.C., Aileen was born to the late Frank and Sophia Hamby in the Fairview community in 1928. She had a long career as a cosmetologist and practiced well into her 80s. She thoroughly enjoyed developing relationships with all of her clients and connecting with them on a personal level. Aileen loved walking while talking with friends and retail therapy. However, her greatest joy came from hosting and caring for her family and friends through her skillful cooking, homemaking and multitasking. Whether cooking a Sunday dinner for her immediate family, coordinating a fish fry for her extended family or delivering a fresh pound cake to a friend, Aileen always found a way to make everyone in her presence feel warm and welcomed. She was also a lifelong and dedicated member of Seneca Baptist Church, where she actively participated with the Faith Sunday school class.
Mrs. Land is survived by her daughter, Phyllis Land Mays (Bill); two grandsons, Tyler (Marsha) and Clark (Stephanie) Mays; and four great-grandchildren, Davis, B, Ava Lane and Harrison Mays. In addition, she is survived by many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Land was preceded in death by her brother, Bob Hamby; and sister, Anita Hamby.
The family would like to thank the staff at Rolling Green Village and Morningside for all of the care and support they have provided since 2016.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting davenportfuneralhome.com.
Davenport Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The Journal from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
